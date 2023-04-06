Armed Gang Kills 3 Police Officers in Russia’s North Caucasus

Three police officers were killed and eight injured in a shootout with armed gang members in Ingushetia on Thursday, the third attack on law enforcement officials in Russia’s North Caucasus over the past week, state media reported.

Authorities in the Republic of Ingushetia said that the shootout came as law enforcement was conducting an ongoing anti-terrorist operation to apprehend suspects in recent armed attacks.

Gunfire broke out while officers were checking homes in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, where the gang was thought to be hiding, according to Telegram channel Baza, which is known to have connections with Russian security services.