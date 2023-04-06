Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Armed Gang Kills 3 Police Officers in Russia’s North Caucasus

Russian law enforcement respond to the scene in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in Ingushetia. Russian Interior Ministry / TASS

Three police officers were killed and eight injured in a shootout with armed gang members in Ingushetia on Thursday, the third attack on law enforcement officials in Russia’s North Caucasus over the past week, state media reported.

Authorities in the Republic of Ingushetia said that the shootout came as law enforcement was conducting an ongoing anti-terrorist operation to apprehend suspects in recent armed attacks.

Gunfire broke out while officers were checking homes in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, where the gang was thought to be hiding, according to Telegram channel Baza, which is known to have connections with Russian security services.

Videos posted online showed armed nighttime clashes in a residential neighborhood with repeated gunshots audible.

The body of a 26-year-old suspected gunman was reportedly found beside a firearm.

According to Interfax, the dead man is thought to have been connected to a March 27 assault on a traffic police post in Ingushetia, as well as a Monday attack on law enforcement officials in the region.

Ingushetia, a majority-Muslim republic bordering Chechnya in Russia's North Caucasus, has seen frequent attacks on law enforcement by militants in the region.

Read more about: Ingushetia , Police , Crime

Read more

social media sensation

Russian Homeless Opera Singer's Viral Performance Inspires Outpouring of Support

"4 million people call LA home. 4 million voices... sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."
round the clock

Summer of Discontent: Meet the People Working to Help Detained Russian Protesters

With 2,900 demonstrators arrested in Moscow alone this summer, activists have been working non-stop.
Police

Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released

Ukrainian website Obozrevatel has released footage of two people supposedly planting the car bomb that killed journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev on Wednesday...
refuseniks

Russian Recruits Jailed for 3 Years for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

Yury Degtyarev and Alexei Selivanov were among the first recruits charged with refusing military service.

1 Min read