Ukraine Says 8 Killed in Overnight Russian Strikes

Russian night-time strikes killed eight people, including two children, and injured 18 in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, the interior ministry said in a new toll Friday.

Six people, including children aged six and eight, died in the Synelnykivsky area south-east of Dnipro, and two people died and 16 others were wounded in Dnipro, the regional capital, the ministry said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been appealing to allies for better air defence systems, said Russia should be held accountable for the attack in a statement on social media.

"Every country that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps persuade our partners that air defense systems should not be stored in warehouses but deployed in real cities and communities facing terror, and everyone who supports our defence is a life saver," Zelensky said.