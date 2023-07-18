Kremlin Warns of Ukraine Export ‘Risks’ After Exiting Grain Deal

The Kremlin warned Tuesday that exporting grain from Ukraine’s Russia-blockaded ports carried “risks,” one day after Moscow pulled out of a landmark deal to allow wartime exports of Ukrainian grain.

"Without appropriate security guarantees, certain risks arise here. If [a future agreement] is formalized without Russia, then these risks should be taken into account," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We can’t say how much and which countries are ready to assume these risks,” he told reporters, noting the Ukrainian ports’ “immediate closeness to the area of hostilities.”

Hours after Peskov announced Russia’s exit from the grain deal Monday, the Russian military launched drone and missile strikes that struck and damaged Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, a key departure site for grain exports under the deal.