For Russia’s Elites, Kremlin's Failure to Protect Crimean Bridge No Longer Shocks

Monday's strike on the sole bridge connecting mainland Russia to annexed Crimea, the second attack in 10 months, has been met with little surprise among Russian political and business elites despite killing two people and disrupting a key transit link.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the Crimea bridge — which takes both Russian military supplies and summer vacationers to and from the Black Sea peninsula — has become a high-profile military target.

But while the October 2022 explosion that tore the bridge apart elicited shock and astonishment in Moscow, the recent deadly drone strike appears to have been received with a collective shrug.

"I don't see much of a reaction now. It may sound cynical, but [these attacks] have already become routine," a Russian government official told The Moscow Times, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I reacted calmly. I think the response would have been worse if we had ceded Bakhmut, for example," an insider close to the Kremlin told The Moscow Times, referring to the eastern Ukrainian city that was the site of the longest battle of the war.

Among Russian business executives, "there seems to be no shock anymore. We've gotten used to it," a member of Russia's business circles told The Moscow Times by phone.

Even President Vladimir Putin, who personally inaugurated the bridge in 2018 in a symbolic show of defiance toward the international community, did not deliver a special address to the nation as he did after the first attack last year.

In a routine meeting with security and construction officials Monday afternoon, he vowed that Russia would retaliate against Ukraine and ordered Russia's special services to boost the bridge’s security.

“The Defense Ministry is drafting proposals [for retaliatory actions],” Putin said.

All three of The Moscow Times' sources said they believed that the Kremlin's main — and only — response was likely to be a renewed wave of aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities, as it has done in the past.