Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Strengthening Defences in Battered Frontline Town

By AFP
Syrskyi visits troops on the frontline. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook

Ukrainian troops defending the frontline town of Chasiv Yar under relentless Russian attack have received additional drones and weaponry, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said Sunday.

Syrskyi wrote on Facebook after visiting troops defending the battered town that "measures were taken to significantly strengthen the brigades with ammunition, drones and electronic warfare equipment."

Russia is "concentrating its efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut," Syrskyi said, referring to the destroyed town in the Donetsk region captured by Russia last May.

He said Russia aims to "seize the town of Chasiv Yar," which lies 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Bakhmut.

Chasiv Yar has been heavily destroyed by shelling and Ukraine has said it is now under "constant fire."

Syrskyi said Russia's military leadership has set a deadline to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, when Russia marks Soviet victory in World War II.

Russia then wants to "create conditions for further advancement" to the large city of Kramatorsk and the surrounding area, Syrskyi warned.

Overnight, Russia shelled the eastern Kharkiv region, killing two people in a village near the border.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said Russia shelled energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, causing power outages and problems with gas supply.

Read more about: Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read
frontline fire

Russia Says One Killed, 41 Injured in East Ukraine Attack

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka and released video showing a huge explosion lighting up the night sky.
1 Min read
shahed 136

Russia Assembles Iranian Drones for Use Against Ukraine – Reports

The prefabricated drone parts delivered to Russia from Iran are labeled as "Belarusian boats," according to internal planning documents cited by journalists...
2 Min read
short-term fix

Wagner Halts Revolt But Putin Seen as Weakened

Experts said the truce would probably not be the end of the story of Prighozin's feud with Moscow, with Putin now being obliged to take measures to restore...
4 Min read