Ukraine Says Situation in East Has 'Deteriorated Significantly'

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday that the situation on the eastern front has "deteriorated significantly" in recent days amid mounting Russian attacks.

Syrsky, who took over as commander-in-chief in February after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relieved his popular predecessor, Valery Zaluzhny, also said that Russian forces had superior weapons.

He spoke of "a significant intensification of the enemy's offensive after the presidential election in Russia" last month, adding that decisions were being made "to strengthen the most problematic defense areas with electronic warfare and air defense."

Ukraine has said the situation around the eastern frontline city of Chasiv Yar is "difficult and tense," with the area under "constant fire."

Chasiv Yar lies 20 kilometers west of Bakhmut, which was flattened by months of artillery fire before it was captured by Moscow last May.