Russian Attack Kills 6 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russian night-time attack on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv killed six people and wounded almost a dozen, Kyiv said on Saturday.

The northeastern city 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border — has seen increased deadly attacks in recent months, more than two years into Moscow's invasion.

"Six killed and 11 wounded as a result of the enemy's night-time missile attack on Kharkiv," the local prosecutor's office said on social media.

Authorities said the strike hit just after midnight.

"At about 12:20am, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the residential Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," the prosecutor's office said.

It said "high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, a kindergarten, shops, cafes and cars were damaged."

Kharkiv police said Moscow fired two S-300 missiles at the city and then attacked with drones during rescue operations.

"At night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with S-300. On a city that is sleeping," Volodymyr Tymoshko of the local police force said on social media.

He said Russia then used "the practice of repeated shelling."

"When all relevant services were working at the site of the missile hit, enemy drones arrived," he said, adding that air defense downed then.