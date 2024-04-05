Russia Says Downed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones Across Country

Updated with reports of destroyed Russian planes.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that it downed 53 Ukrainian drones, most of which targeted the southern Rostov region where the military command center for Moscow's war against Ukraine is located.

"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones," the ministry said in a statement posted on the messaging app Telegram.

It said 44 of the drones were downed or intercepted over the Rostov region, while the remaining drones were destroyed in the regions of Krasnodar, Kursk, Belgorod and Saratov.