Shuttered Siberian Queer Bar Fined for ‘LGBT Propaganda’

A queer bar in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has been fined for “LGBT propaganda,” local police said Thursday, a month after the bar announced its closure over police raids.

Krasnoyarsk’s Sovetsky District Court found the legal entity that owns the bar Elton guilty of the administrative charges and fined it 450,000 rubles ($4,800), according to a statement by the regional Interior Ministry branch.

The administrative case centers around a police raid on the bar that took place in December, the statement added.