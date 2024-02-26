Siberian Queer Bar Shuts Down After Police Raid

A queer bar in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has announced that it will close following a police raid over the weekend, local media reported Monday.

The abrupt closure of the bar — called Elton — came after Yekaterina Mizulina, who has spearheaded a crackdown on anti-war activists in Russia, vowed to contact the police over a “provocative” party where drag show performers were seen dancing in soldier uniforms at the bar during a military holiday last week.

“The LGBT bar in Krasnoyarsk not only didn’t close but held a provocative party on Defenders of the Fatherland Day,” Mizulina said on the messaging app Telegram on Saturday.

On Sunday, the local branch of Russia's Interior Ministry announced it had carried out a drug and alcohol inspection at Elton the day before and detained 12 people for questioning.