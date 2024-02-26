Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Queer Bar Shuts Down After Police Raid

Updated:
Elton Bar Krasnoyarsk

A queer bar in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has announced that it will close following a police raid over the weekend, local media reported Monday.

The abrupt closure of the bar — called Elton — came after Yekaterina Mizulina, who has spearheaded a crackdown on anti-war activists in Russia, vowed to contact the police over a “provocative” party where drag show performers were seen dancing in soldier uniforms at the bar during a military holiday last week.

“The LGBT bar in Krasnoyarsk not only didn’t close but held a provocative party on Defenders of the Fatherland Day,” Mizulina said on the messaging app Telegram on Saturday.

On Sunday, the local branch of Russia's Interior Ministry announced it had carried out a drug and alcohol inspection at Elton the day before and detained 12 people for questioning.

“When the propaganda of hate encourages clashes between citizens, we can’t ensure your safety and the safety of our employees,” the ngs24.ru news website quoted the bar's management as saying in its announcement of the closure. 

Elton's owner, who police said was being investigated over last week's party, told local media that he had received “signals” from law enforcement authorities that the bar would be shuttered.

In December, police raided Elton and briefly detained 20 visitors following complaints about men dancing and kissing each other. 

Russia’s Supreme Court designated the non-existent “international LGBT movement” as “extremist” last year, leading to raids on gay clubs and sparking fears that authorities could use the ban to persecute LGBTQ+ people.

Read more about: LGBT , Krasnoyarsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

safe haven

Russian LGBT Family Featured in Ad Flees Country Over Death Threats

The family and the VkusVill grocery chain were targeted in what appeared to be a coordinated hate campaign.
safety measure

Chechnya Grants State Protection to ‘Kidnapped’ Gay Men – Reports

Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev are at risk of “honor killings” after being returned to their native region, rights groups say.
pornography charges

Russian Feminist Activist Goes on Trial for 'Body-Positive' Drawings

Yulia Tsvetkova faces up to six years behind bars in a case that has prompted nationwide pickets and online flashmobs in her support.
LGBT

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting precinct commission in St. Petersburg because of...