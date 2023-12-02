Moscow Police Raid Gay Clubs After ‘Extremist’ Ban on LGBT Community

Moscow police carried out raids of gay-friendly nightclubs, bars and saunas in the city center overnight, media reported.

The raids came one day after Russia's top court banned the “international LGBT movement,” a group that does not formally exist, sparking fears of widespread persecution of LGBT people and rights groups.

Police burst into a club on Malaya Yakimanka Ulitsa where about 300 people had gathered for a party for the LGBT community, the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel reported.

The police, who raided the premises under the pretext of searching for drugs, detained an unspecified number of people, Ostorozhno Novosti said.

“In the middle of the party, they stopped the music and [the police] started to enter the halls. There were also citizens of other countries at the party. At the exit, they photographed passports without permission,” Ostorozhno Novosti quoted an anonymous eyewitness as saying.

“It was an established scheme, this is how they closed similar clubs in St. Petersburg. Someone was panicking,” the eyewitness said.