Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Spy Chief Visited North Korea for Security Talks – State Media

By AFP
SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia's spy chief visited Pyongyang earlier this week to discuss security cooperation, North Korea's state news agency reported Thursday, as the historical allies deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, met with North Korea's State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae during his visit between Monday and Wednesday.

The officials discussed boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," KCNA reported.

Russia and North Korea are both under a raft of global sanctions Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons testing.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a summit in Russia's Far East, during which Kim declared that relations with Moscow were his country's "number one priority."

The United States subsequently claimed Pyongyang had begun supplying Russia with weapons.

And earlier this month, South Korea asserted that Pyongyang had shipped around 7,000 containers of arms to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

Washington and analysts have said Pyongyang was seeking a range of military assistance in return, such as satellite technology and upgrading its Soviet-era military equipment.

"The two sides reached a complete consensus of views on the issues on the table at the two talks that proceeded in a comradely and amicable atmosphere," the KCNA report said.

Read more about: Naryshkin , North Korea

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'nothing to say'

Kremlin Says Unable to Confirm Putin-Kim Jong Un Summit

U.S. officials and media have said they believe Kim will make a rare trip abroad to neighboring Russia to meet Putin.
1 Min read
arms assistance

U.S. Says Shoigu Looking for Weapons in North Korea

"We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
1 Min read
breaking point

Russian Diplomats in North Korea Facing ‘Acute Shortages’ of Food, Essentials as Frustration Builds

One high-ranking diplomat in Moscow with knowledge of the issue said Russia was “very unhappy” about the harsh treatment of its diplomats.
North Korea

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...