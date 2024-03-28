Russia's Spy Chief Visited North Korea for Security Talks – State Media

Russia's spy chief visited Pyongyang earlier this week to discuss security cooperation, North Korea's state news agency reported Thursday, as the historical allies deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, met with North Korea's State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae during his visit between Monday and Wednesday.

The officials discussed boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," KCNA reported.

Russia and North Korea are both under a raft of global sanctions — Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons testing.