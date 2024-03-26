Russia’s FSB Says Bomb Attack Plotter Killed in Blast During Arrest Attempt

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted an attempted bomb attack against a humanitarian aid collection point in the Samara region, state media reported Tuesday.

A 30-year-old “accomplice” of the Russian Volunteer Corps — one of the pro-Kyiv militias fighting against the Russian army in Ukraine — allegedly died after an explosive device he was carrying went off, the Interfax news agency reported.

“During the arrest of the attacker, the improvised explosive device he seized self-detonated, as a result of which he received injuries incompatible with life,” the FSB said in a statement.

No civilians or security officers were said to have been hurt by the blast.