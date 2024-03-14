Pro-Kyiv Fighters Launch Incursion Into Russia's Kursk Region

Anti-Kremlin militias fighting on the side of Ukraine launched an incursion into western Russia’s Kursk region on Thursday, Russian authorities said.

“Ukrainian terrorists have not given up on trying to enter our territory with their sabotage and reconnaissance units around the village of Tyotkino,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The day earlier, the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion urged civilians in the Kursk region and the neighboring Belgorod region to evacuate.

The three militias, which are made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Kyiv, have called for an end to attacks on Ukraine from Russian territory.