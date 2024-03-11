Ukrainian Shelling of Western Russian Village Kills 1

A man was killed in Ukrainian shelling of a Kursk region village in western Russia, authorities said Monday.

“Today, the village of Goncharovka in the Suzhdansky district was shelled from Ukraine,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on the messaging app Telegram.

He said a woman had received a concussion from the attack, while a man, badly wounded, died after being sent to the hospital for treatment.

“Doctors fought the best they could to save his life. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Starovoit said.