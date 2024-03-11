Ukrainian Shelling of Western Russian Village Kills 1

A man was killed in Ukrainian shelling of a Kursk region village in western Russia, authorities said Monday.
“Today, the village of Goncharovka in the Suzhdansky district was shelled from Ukraine,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on the messaging app Telegram.
He said a woman had received a concussion from the attack, while a man, badly wounded, died after being sent to the hospital for treatment.
“Doctors fought the best they could to save his life. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Starovoit said.
The governor shared photos of the house that was damaged in Monday's attack, where shattered windows could be seen.
The village of Goncharovka, located in the southwestern part of the Kursk region, is less than 10 kilometers from Russia’s border with Ukraine.
On Sunday, Kursk region authorities said a woman had been killed in the shelling of another village near the border with Ukraine.
Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian regions along the western frontier with Ukraine have regularly been targeted in artillery, drone and missile attacks.