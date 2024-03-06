Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Journalist for Criticizing Ukraine Offensive

By AFP
Updated:
Roman Ivanov. SOTAvision

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a journalist to seven years in prison for criticizing the Ukraine offensive in social media posts.

Roman Ivanov, 51, was found guilty of spreading "false information" about Russia's Armed Forces and punished under Moscow's strict military censorship laws.

Moscow has used laws against "discrediting" the Armed Forces or publishing "false information" to stamp out public criticism of its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine.

"Peace and freedom," Ivanov shouted as he left the courtroom after the sentence.

"We're with you. You are not alone," his applauding supporters shouted, AFP journalists at the courtroom saw.

In social media posts published in 2022 on the Telegram and VKontake social media sites, Ivanov criticized Russia's military offensive in Ukraine and its actions in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

He was arrested last year and pleaded not guilty in court.

In a final statement at a previous hearing he said: "Journalism no longer exists in Russia."

"We must ask ourselves why we are sowing suffering and unhappiness all around us, why our country has turned into an avalanche of suffering and unhappiness," he added.

Ivanov used to work for a local state-run TV channel but was fired in 2021 after reporting on alleged corruption, electoral fraud and ecological problems in Korolyov, a town northeast of Moscow.

Ivanov's wife, Maria Nekrasova, said Wednesday he had proved that his posts "contained no false information" and that he had "no motive for political hatred."

She said they plan to appeal the ruling.

Speaking outside the court after the verdict, Ivanov's family said they believed the case against him had been ordered by local authorities as retribution for his reporting.

"What's in front of him has been completely fabricated," his mother, Alla Ivanova, said.

"I will continue to fight," she added, speaking through tears.

"I love my son and I'm proud of him. I'm proud that he fought for people, helped people."

Read more about: Journalists , Court case

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

sentence upheld

Russian Journalist Safronov Loses Final Appeal of 22-Year Treason Sentence

The former journalist did not attend the hearing either in person or by video link for unexplained reasons.
2 Min read
press crackdown

Independent News Outlet Staff Go on Trial in Belarus

Five employees of what used to be authoritarian Belarus's largest independent news outlet went on trial Monday in Minsk, facing several charges including...
extended arrest

Jailed Russian Ex-Journalist Safronov Kept in Jail Pending Treason Trial

Safronov’s lawyer said investigators continue to withhold evidence from his defense team.
Freedom of Speech

Russia Seeks 6 Years Jail for Journalist in 'Terror Case'

Svetlana Prokopyeva's case has drawn outrage from supporters and rights groups.