Russia's FSB Detains Crimean Tatar Activists, Religious Figures

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday searched the homes of nearly a dozen Crimean Tatar activists and religious figures in annexed Crimea, according to a local rights group.

At least 10 people were detained during the searches, including Muslim clerics residing in the peninsula's northern Dzhankoi district, as well as members of the Crimean Solidarity rights group in the southern town of Bakhchysarai.

Among those detained was former Imam Remzi Kurtnezirov, who is permanently disabled, according to his daughter Emine Islyamova.

In a video published by Crimean Solidarity on Facebook, Islyamova claimed that armed FSB officers planted “extremist” books inside their home during Tuesday's searches.