Public Funeral for Navalny Set for March 1 – Allies

A public funeral for late opposition activist Alexei Navalny will be held Friday afternoon at a church in southeastern Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced on social media Wednesday.

The funeral service will take place at a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow's Maryino district, where Navalny had lived with his wife and two children before being poisoned in 2020 and then arrested following his return to Russia the following year.

"Come early. The burial will be held at the Borisov cemetery," Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to a cemetery in the same district.

Navalny’s allies said earlier this week that they planned to hold a public farewell for him after Russian investigators handed over his body to his mother, more than a week after he died at an Arctic penal colony.