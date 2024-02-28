Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Public Funeral for Navalny Set for March 1 – Allies

Updated:
Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Maryino, where Navalny's public funeral will take place on Friday. OckhamTheFox (CC BY 3.0)

A public funeral for late opposition activist Alexei Navalny will be held Friday afternoon at a church in southeastern Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced on social media Wednesday.

The funeral service will take place at a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow's Maryino district, where Navalny had lived with his wife and two children before being poisoned in 2020 and then arrested following his return to Russia the following year.

"Come early. The burial will be held at the Borisov cemetery," Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to a cemetery in the same district.

Navalny’s allies said earlier this week that they planned to hold a public farewell for him after Russian investigators handed over his body to his mother, more than a week after he died at an Arctic penal colony.

The late activist’s team accused the authorities of trying to prevent a public funeral from taking place as it could turn into a show of support for Navalny’s movement and his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny’s top aide Ivan Zhdanov said the team initially planned to hold the ceremony on Thursday but claimed that every funeral home in Moscow had refused because of Putin’s scheduled address to the Russian parliament that day. 

Zhdanov also accused the authorities of intervening to keep Navalny’s family from booking a larger venue for a public memorial service.

“The devils came out again with their humiliation of Alexei even when he’s gone,” he wrote on social media.

Read more about: Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Ilya Klishin

Let’s Wait Until After the Elections

Many believe the recent clampdown on the Russian opposition will ease up after the September Duma elections. I am not so sure.
opinion Andrei Kolesnikov

Grassroots Repression — Russian-style

First, the authorities persecuted activists. Then they went after journalists. And now, they’ve trained their sights on lawyers.
boxed out

Russia Seeks to Ban Extremist-Linked Candidates Ahead of Navalny Ruling

The ban would directly affect several Navalny allies who have announced plans to run for the State Duma, including senior aide Lyubov Sobol.
crime and punishment

In Russia, Conscription Is a Weapon for Silencing Dissent

Three prominent allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have been sent to the army against their will in the past five years.