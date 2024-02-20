Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pro-Ukraine Russian Fighters Say Planned to Free Navalny From Prison

Russian Volunteer Corps fighters. ArmyInform (CC BY 4.0)

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right military unit fighting alongside the Ukrainian army against Russian forces, said Tuesday that it had planned to free the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from prison and bring him to Ukraine.

The anti-Kremlin military outfit claimed it sought to “fight off” a prison convoy that in December transferred Navalny from a prison in central Russia to a high-security penal colony in the Arctic.

“We were then to immediately reach the border with Ukraine, meet the [Volunteer Corps'] intelligence unit to cross the border and reach asylum,” it said in a statement posted online.

But the corps said its plan failed because of “effective” security precautions taken by Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and Federal Security Service (FSB), chief among them being the “floating” date of Navalny’s transfer.

“The date and time of the transfer were postponed several times,” the corps said. “[Navalny’s transfer] began suddenly... and our group didn’t have time to move to the area of the planned start of the operation.”

Navalny had himself later recounted the highly secret transfer from the Vladimir region, where he was serving a sentence on fraud charges, to the remote Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, where he was to serve 19 years for “extremism.” 

The journey featured stops in at least five Russian cities over a period of 20 days, according to Navalny.

The Russian Volunteer Corps said it was in the middle of revising its plan to free the 47-year-old activist when prison authorities announced his death on Friday.

“Sadly, we didn’t manage to save Alexei, but hundreds of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience remain in captivity,” the corps said, adding: “We believe and work to break them out of the clutches of the regime one way or another.”

The Russian Volunteer Corps published what appear to be internal documents and previously unseen photographs of Navalny in prison, suggesting it had obtained the materials from prison authorities.

“Many of those who work in the [Russian] system share our ideals and vision of the future, which means they will help us selflessly and won’t be intimidated,” the corps said.

Read more about: Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Andrei Kolesnikov

Grassroots Repression — Russian-style

First, the authorities persecuted activists. Then they went after journalists. And now, they’ve trained their sights on lawyers.
delayed detention

Russia Detains 200 in Week After Navalny Protests – Monitor

“The police’s most popular tactic ... has become to wait out the ‘offenders’ and detain them when they enter or leave their home.”
'interim measure'

Russia Restricts Navalny Anti-Corruption Group’s Work Ahead of ‘Extremist’ Ruling

The Moscow City Court will this week decide whether to designate FBK and Navalny’s regional offices as “extremist” organizations.
Press Detentions

Russian Journalists Detained After Covering Pro-Navalny Rallies

The journalists from two leading independent news outlets had press accreditation and were wearing the required yellow press jackets.