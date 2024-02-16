Support The Moscow Times!
Alexei Navalny Dies in Jail – Prison Service

Updated:
Alexei Navalny. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died in jail, the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district prison service announced Friday.

"The inmate A.A.Navalny felt bad after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness at the correctional colony No. 3 on Feb. 16," Russia's prison service said.

"Medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called. All necessary resuscitation efforts did not yield results," it added.

Navalny’s exiled spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said she could not confirm the prison service’s announcement until his lawyer visits the IK-3 prison colony in the settlement of Kharp.

His lawyer, Leonid Solovyov, said the activist’s family had instructed him to avoid commenting on "anything at all."

"We're sorting things out right now. A lawyer had visited Alexei on Wednesday. Everything was fine then," Solovyov told the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had been informed about Navalny’s reported death, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

When asked about unconfirmed reports the jailed activist may have died from a blood clot, Peskov said medics should establish the cause of his death.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, announced "a set of investigative and operative measures" to establish the circumstances surrounding Navalny’s death.

The independent broadcaster Sotavision shared a video it said was filmed on Thursday of Navalny appearing in court via video link, where he could be heard joking about his finances with the judge.

The 47-year-old activist, who was serving a 19-year "extremism" sentence, did not appear sick and did not address his health in the video.

This is a developing story.

Read more about: Navalny

