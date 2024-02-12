Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kaliningrad Governor Blames Dead Philosopher Kant for Ukraine War

Updated:
Philosopher Immanuel Kant. Johann Gottlieb Becker / kant.uni-mainz.de

The governor of western Russia's Kaliningrad region blamed the 18th-century German enlightenment philosopher Immanuel Kant for the outbreak of war in Ukraine. 

“He is directly related to the military conflict in Ukraine,” Anton Alikhanov, who governs the western exclave of Kaliningrad, said Friday at a local political science forum.

According to the regional news outlet FederalPress, Alikhanov attributed “the global chaos, the global reconstruction that we are now facing” to the influential thinker.

Alikhanov claimed that Kant’s works have contributed to a “social and cultural situation” in which “the West has violated all agreements that had been reached.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered troops to invade Ukraine nearly two years ago, often frames the war as part of a larger conflict with the West. 

Kant lived in the East Prussian city of Koenigsberg between 1724 and 1804. 

Koenigsberg became the Russian city of Kaliningrad after the Soviet army captured it during World War II, and this philosopher's tomb is located there to this day.

Kant is a central figure of modern philosophy and is still widely well-regarded in modern-day Kaliningrad.

Read more about: Kaliningrad , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

News Analysis

Downed Drones Near Putin’s Residence Rattle Russia’s Elite

The sound of air defense missiles and crashing drones likely interrupted the sleep of some of Russia's wealthiest and most powerful people.
3 Min read
passportization drive

Moscow Says 1.5Mln Russian Passports Issued in Occupied Ukraine

Residents of the occupied regions have described being pressured into taking up a Russian passport.
1 Min read
north-west russia

Drones Damage Building In Russia’s Pskov Region – Governor

Two drones damaged an administration building of an oil pipeline in Russia's western Pskov region, the regional governor said Saturday.  The explosion...
2 Min read
Kaliningrad

Kaliningrad Mayor: Residents Should Leave During World Cup Matches

Residents who remain are asked to help foreign visitors and avoid fights with the large groups of fans watching the games in bars