Russian Bank Released $9M in Frozen North Korean Assets – NYT

Russia has released $9 million in frozen North Korean assets after the isolated country provided Moscow with arms for its war against Ukraine, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing anonymous Western intelligence officials.

Pyongyang is under a range of UN and U.S. sanctions over banned nuclear weapons tests, and the arrangement appears to meet one of North Korea’s conditions for supplying Russia with missiles and ammunition, experts and an unidentified U.S. official told the newspaper.

NYT did not identify the Russian bank said to have cleared the release of $9 million out of $30 million in frozen North Korean assets, but intelligence sources said the arrangement occurred sometime after North Korea sent arms.

Washington said in January that Russia had fired at least one of the missiles in Ukraine the month before.