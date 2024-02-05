Kremlin Blasts ‘Monstrous’ Strike on Bakery in Occupied Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday blasted a Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which officials say killed at least 28 people including a child on Saturday.

The strike came almost two years into Russia's grinding offensive in Ukraine, where the frontline has barely moved in months, but attacks have intensified this winter.

"Continued strikes on peaceful infrastructure, in this case the bakery, are monstrous terrorist acts. The number of victims speaks to the monstrousness of this terrorist act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To stop more of them, the special military operation is continuing," Peskov said, using Moscow's preferred language for its offensive.

Russian officials in parts of Ukraine under its control said 18 men, nine women and one child died after Ukrainian forces struck a building that housed a bakery popular with locals.