Kremlin Blasts ‘Monstrous’ Strike on Bakery in Occupied Ukraine

By AFP
Rescuers search the rubble of a bakery destroyed in Lysychansk. Alexander Reka / TASS

The Kremlin on Monday blasted a Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which officials say killed at least 28 people including a child on Saturday.

The strike came almost two years into Russia's grinding offensive in Ukraine, where the frontline has barely moved in months, but attacks have intensified this winter.

"Continued strikes on peaceful infrastructure, in this case the bakery, are monstrous terrorist acts. The number of victims speaks to the monstrousness of this terrorist act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To stop more of them, the special military operation is continuing," Peskov said, using Moscow's preferred language for its offensive.

Russian officials in parts of Ukraine under its control said 18 men, nine women and one child died after Ukrainian forces struck a building that housed a bakery popular with locals.

Russia had released images of an almost completely destroyed building, with rescuers combing the rubble in the dark.

The one-story building had a large sign on it that read "Restaurant Adriatic."

Russia said Saturday that Ukraine had used Western weapons in the strike and said it expected swift and "unconditional condemnation" from the international community.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the strike.

The Ukrainian army's daily report on Saturday said aviation "struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated."

It also said its forces "struck one area of enemy concentration."

Lysychansk came under Russian control in summer 2022, after one of the most brutal battles of the offensive.

