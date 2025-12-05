Russian Railways Launches High-Speed Double-Decker Train Between Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod

State rail operator Russian Railways (RZD) on Wednesday inaugurated a high-speed double-decker train on the route between Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod, marking a return of the Burevestnik service that first ran in the 1960s.

The new trains, also named Burevestnik, replace the original single-deck service retired in 2014 as part of RZD’s fleet modernization. Until now, the Moscow–Nizhny Novgorod line had been served by other high-speed trains, including the Sapsan and Strizh, all named after birds.

The 10-car double-decker trains can carry up to 730 passengers and will operate three daily services in each direction, with each journey taking about four and a half hours. Modern amenities include USB ports and power outlets.

“Given the train’s capacity, we believe that traffic volumes will undoubtedly increase,” RZD Deputy Managing Director Ivan Kolesnikov said at the official launch at Moscow’s Yaroslavsky Station, noting that the route carried 2.5 million passengers so far in 2025.

RZD has also deployed double-decker trains on routes from Moscow to the cities of St. Petersburg, Kazan, Voronezh and Samara. A broader high-speed rail network across Russia, including a St. Petersburg-Moscow line, is in development.