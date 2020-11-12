Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Calls Off Christmas, New Year Celebrations Due to Coronavirus – Mayor

The New Year is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Russia. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Moscow will not hold its traditional Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Wednesday amid record coronavirus infections and deaths in recent weeks.

Earlier that day, Sobyanin suspended mass events and ordered late-night establishments to close starting from Friday and ending in mid-January 2021 as part of the latest restrictions to try to stop the spread of Covid-19. 

“We have decided to ban mass cultural events, including major Christmas and New Year events,” Sobyanin said in an interview with the state-run Channel One broadcaster.

“The New Year is still far away, but it’s nevertheless obvious that mass events will not be held,” the mayor said, reiterating comments that the decision was made in advance to avoid extra spending on late cancellations.

The RBC news website, which first reported on the canceled holiday festivities and markets, said agencies that organize corporate events have already lost half of their usual New Year’s Eve customer base.

Russia’s coronavirus information center previously announced that the capital will not hold its monthlong “Journey to Christmas” festival, though municipal authorities will still put up New Year decorations and lights for the holidays.

Moscow remains the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak with over a quarter of Russia’s 1.83 million confirmed infections.

In separate comments, Sobyanin predicted that the pandemic will continue to impact the Russian capital’s economy until May 2021.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

renewed outbreak

Moscow Mayor: Return to Full Lockdown ‘Impossible’

“The optimal strategy is to find a middle way between closing the city and completely abandoning restrictive measures,” the mayor said.
CORONAVIRUS DRAFT

Russia Is Coercing Medical Students Into Coronavirus Fight

Students told The Moscow Times they face academic repercussions if they reject a government order to work in coronavirus hospitals.
opinion Andrei Soldatov

How the ‘1984’ Scenario Failed in Moscow

The authorities’ sheer incompetence coupled with bureaucratic arrogance ruined any chance for public acceptance of increased control.
LOCKDOWN MAYHEM

Traffic Jams, Large Queues Mark First Day of Moscow’s Coronavirus Travel Passes

Passes are required for all trips by public and personal transport and residents face steep fines for violations.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.