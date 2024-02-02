Russian Drone Attack in Ukraine Leaves 40,000 Without Power

Ukraine said Friday that tens of thousands of people were without power after a barrage of two dozen Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in the central part of the country.

The overnight attack echoed the systematic bombardments by Russian forces last winter that left millions in Ukraine without power, heating or water for extended periods.

Ukraine’s air force said Moscow had launched 24 Iranian-designed drones at the country, where a national energy provider said its facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged.

"This led to a power outage for more than 40,000 customers," the head of the region, Sergiy Lysak, said on social media, adding that two mines were left without power.

The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rig was damaged during the attack.

Around 100 miners who were initially trapped underground were able to emerge unscathed, regional officials said.

Lysak said a 37-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling on the village of Pokrovske.

Meanwhile, in the northeastern Kharkiv region authorities said around 64 towns and settlements had been left without electricity as a result of Russian shelling.