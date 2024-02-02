Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Drone Attack in Ukraine Leaves 40,000 Without Power

By AFP
Kryvyi Rih. Roman Pilipey / AFP

Ukraine said Friday that tens of thousands of people were without power after a barrage of two dozen Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in the central part of the country.

The overnight attack echoed the systematic bombardments by Russian forces last winter that left millions in Ukraine without power, heating or water for extended periods.

Ukraine’s air force said Moscow had launched 24 Iranian-designed drones at the country, where a national energy provider said its facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged.

"This led to a power outage for more than 40,000 customers," the head of the region, Sergiy Lysak, said on social media, adding that two mines were left without power.

The energy provider Ukrenergo said one of its substations in the city of Kryvyi Rig was damaged during the attack.

Around 100 miners who were initially trapped underground were able to emerge unscathed, regional officials said.

Lysak said a 37-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling on the village of Pokrovske.

Meanwhile, in the northeastern Kharkiv region authorities said around 64 towns and settlements had been left without electricity as a result of Russian shelling.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opposing attacks

Kyiv and Moscow Targeted by Overnight Drone Attacks

Both capitals were targeted by opposing drone attacks, which were largely intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses.
2 Min read
six-week high

Ukraine Says 2 Killed in Russian Strikes Near Frontline

The attacks came as Kyiv's air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight — the highest reported number in more than six weeks.
2 Min read
trading blame

Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Near Occupied Nuclear Plant

The plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, has been rocked by repeated drone attacks and shelling that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed...
1 Min read
double strike

Drone Attacks Target Moscow and Russia's Black Sea Patrols

Russian officials said air defense systems had downed the drone, which crashed into the same office tower targeted in an attack over the weekend.
3 Min read