Teen Arrested After Krasnodar Region School Shooting Leaves 2 Children Injured

Police in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region arrested a teenager on Tuesday after he shot and injured two children with an air gun at a school.
The 16-year-old ninth-grader is accused of firing multiple non-lethal shots at students at School No. 1 in the town of Gulkevichi. Regional and law enforcement authorities said two children were hospitalized with injuries but were in “satisfactory condition.”
“The suspect has been detained, and investigative procedures are underway,” investigators said in a statement that was accompanied by a video showing two bullet casings inside the school hallway.
Police, who said they confiscated a pneumatic pistol from the teenager, pressed disorderly conduct charges.
Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev called the shooting “egregious.”
“We must now determine how a high school student was able to bring a weapon onto the premises,” Kondratyev wrote on social media.
A regional education ministry commission was dispatched to probe the school’s administration and the private firm that provides security on its premises, the governor added.
Russia has recorded several armed attacks at schools over the past year.
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