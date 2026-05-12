Yulia Navalnaya Rejects Claims of ‘Fictitious Employees’ as FBK Infighting Goes Public

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has dismissed accusations of financial impropriety within the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which her husband founded in 2011 to investigate corruption among government officials.

Ivan Zhdanov, who served as FBK’s CEO from July 2022 until his removal in September, called for an internal audit of the organization after claiming in a recent interview that former chairman Leonid Volkov had hired “fictitious employees.”

Zhdanov also alleged that Volkov’s oversight led to a series of criminal charges in Russia against individuals who donated to FBK using the U.S. payment processing software Stripe. Volkov denied the claims.

On Monday, Navalnaya pushed back against the allegations, expressing “shock” at Zhdanov’s public criticism.

“First off, it’s a lie. Second, if it were true, then Ivan, as CEO, should have borne full responsibility for it,” Navalnaya wrote on X.