Yulia Navalnaya Arrested in Absentia on 'Extremism' Charges

A Moscow court has arrested exiled opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in absentia on charges of “participating in an extremist organization.”

Navalnaya announced that she would continue Navalny’s work shortly after his death in an Arctic prison in February.

Russian authorities designated Navalny’s activist network, including the disbanded Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), as “extremist” in 2021, placing employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.

“Yulia Borisovna [Navalnaya] has evaded the preliminary investigation authorities and has therefore been placed on the wanted list,” Moscow's Basmanny District Court said on its Telegram channel.

If she returns to Russia, Navalnaya, who currently lives outside Russia, faces up to six years in prison.