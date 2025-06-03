Navalnaya Launches TV Channel to Fight Russian 'Censorship'

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday praised the launch of a television channel that aims to bypass censorship in Russia and preserve the Kremlin critic's legacy.

The channel, called Future of Russia, will be broadcast via a free-to-air satellite platform run by the press freedom advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French abbreviation RSF.

Navalny's team hopes to get greater exposure and better reach with the help of the satellite broadcasts, which will feature content that the team produces for their YouTube channels in exile.

"I think it will be a long collaboration," Yulia Navalnaya told reporters in a short statement in Paris.

She said Navalny's team was doing "our best" to keep reaching Russians on YouTube, but the Kremlin has often tried to block the Western platform.

"There is almost full censorship in Russia, and under a dictatorship it is very difficult to spread information," she said.