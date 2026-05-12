Russia Slates Sarmat ICBM Deployment for Late 2026

Russia plans to deploy its new RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile later this year, the commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces told President Vladimir Putin following a test launch on Tuesday morning.

Colonel General Sergei Karakayev reported that the Sarmat was launched at 11:15 a.m. Moscow time, according to a Kremlin readout of their conversation.

“The launch was successful, and the mission objectives were achieved,” Karakayev told Putin, adding that the test clears the way for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces to station the first Sarmat-armed regiment at its Uzhur unit in the Krasnoyarsk region by the end of 2026.

“The Sarmat will indeed be placed on combat duty at the end of the current year,” Putin confirmed.