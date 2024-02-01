Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Missile Boat Near Occupied Crimea

The Russian Ivanovets missile boat. A.Brichevsky / kchf.ru

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said Thursday that its special forces had destroyed a Russian warship off the coast of occupied Ukraine using a group of waterborne drones. 

“The enemy ship was patrolling the Black Sea near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea,” the GRU said in a statement.

Ukrainian military officials identified the vessel as the Ivanovets missile corvette. 

“As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement,” the GRU’s statement read, adding that the operation took place overnight Wednesday.  

“The Ivanovets rolled to the stern and sank.”

A video accompanying Thursday’s statement showed what appeared to be several waterborne drones striking into both the sides and the stern of the warship.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the video.

Ukraine’s GRU claimed that Russian search and rescue operations for the ship and its crew were “not successful,” but it did not specify further, nor did it mention if there were any casualties from the purported attack. 

Moscow has not yet responded to Kyiv's claims.

Read more about: Ukraine war , GRU , Crimea , Navy

