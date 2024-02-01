Turkish Banks Close Russian Corporate Accounts Over Secondary Sanctions – Vedomosti

Updated with Kremlin's statement.

Turkish banks have started closing Russian corporate accounts following threats of secondary sanctions from the United States, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday, citing financial consultants and business owners.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in December announcing secondary sanctions on foreign banks suspected of supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

These warnings prompted Turkish banks to suspend processing payments and terminate relationships with nearly all Russian counterparts, media reported last month, and the move was said to have led to longer processing times for money transfers and delayed or sent back funds.

According to Vedomosti, at least two Turkish banks have begun closing the accounts of a “significant number” of Russian companies and banks after the U.S. threatened to blacklist them.