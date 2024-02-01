Russia Commutes U.S. Investor Calvey’s Fraud Sentence After Guilty Plea

A Moscow court has commuted the suspended sentence of U.S investor Michael Calvey after he pleaded guilty to controversial fraud charges, the state news agency Interfax reported Thursday.

Calvey and his French business partner Philippe Delpal were accused of a $34 million embezzlement scheme related to loans issued by a bank owned by Calvey’s Baring Vostok fund in 2015.

The American investor's initial five-and-a-half-year sentence handed down in 2021 was reduced to four-and-a-half years in 2022.

A Moscow court of cassation on Thursday further commuted Calvey’s suspended sentence to 4 years and 4 months.