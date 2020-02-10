Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Extends House Arrest of U.S. Investor Calvey Until May 13

By Reuters
Calvey, who was arrested in February 2019, faces charges of embezzlement that he says are being used to pressure him in a business dispute. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

A Moscow court ruled on Monday to extend until May 13 the house arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey, an executive at private equity group Baring Vostok who faces charges of embezzlement, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The court also ruled to extend the house arrest of Calvey's French colleague Phillipe Delpal until May 13, Interfax said.

The executives were detained in February 2019. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny.

Read more about: Calvey , Court case

Read more

Business dispute

How the Michael Calvey Case Has Unfolded So Far

The saga that triggered unease among Russia’s business community and stoked tensions between Moscow and Washington may soon be over.
Court Case

Vostochny Bank Files Lawsuit Against Detained U.S. Executive Michael Calvey

The bank is claiming an amount of $155 million.
baring vostok

Putin Told Jailed French Banker to Buy a Home. It Didn’t Help

Philippe Delpal has been in prison for five months after being detained with Michael Calvey.
Calvey case

Kremlin Hopes Detained U.S. Investor Calvey Will Be Freed for St. Petersburg Forum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Calvey was a trustworthy businessman.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.