Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Puts Jailed Baring Vostok Executives Under House Arrest

By Reuters
Baring Vostok Partner Vagan Abgaryan, one of the men moved from custody to house arrest. TASS

A Russian court on Wednesday released three men who were taken into custody last year in an embezzlement case against the Baring Vostok private equity group, placing them under house arrest instead, the RIA news agency reported.

The men, including two Baring Vostok executives, were detained a year ago along with their colleagues, U.S. investor Michael Calvey and French national Philippe Delpal.

All five deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of mid-sized bank Vostochny.

The case has rattled Russia's business community and prompted several prominent officials and businessmen to voice concerns about the treatment of the executives. Calvey and Delpal were both moved to house arrest last year.

Baring Vostok's supporters in the case clapped in the courtroom on Wednesday as the court ruled to move executives Vagan Abgaryan, Ivan Zyuzin and Maxim Vladimirov to house arrest until April 12, RIA reported.

Read more about: Calvey , Court case

Read more

CALVEY CASE

Russian Baring Vostok Executives Could Face Years in Detention

Ivan Zyuzin, Vagan Abgaryan and Maxim Vladimirov face a full year in jail before the case even has a chance of going to trial.
Homegrown Russophobia

Calvey Case: While Two Foreigners Are Under House Arrest, Their Three Russian Colleagues Remain in Jail

Vagan Abgaryan, Maxim Vladimirov and Ivan Zyuzin haven’t seen their families since February.
Court Case

Vostochny Bank Files Lawsuit Against Detained U.S. Executive Michael Calvey

The bank is claiming an amount of $155 million.
baring vostok

Putin Told Jailed French Banker to Buy a Home. It Didn’t Help

Philippe Delpal has been in prison for five months after being detained with Michael Calvey.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.