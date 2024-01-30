Russian Election Authority Releases Putin's Financial Disclosure

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday published Vladimir Putin’s financial earnings, showing that he made 67.6 million rubles ($753,000) over the past six years.
Putin’s income between 2018 and 2024 was derived from his salary, income from securities and bank deposits, military and civilian pension, as well as earnings from property sales.
As with previous financial declarations, Putin is listed as the owner of a 77-square-meter apartment and 18-square-meter garage in St. Petersburg, as well as a government-leased 153.7-square-meter apartment in Moscow and another St. Petersburg parking spot.
Documents released Tuesday show Putin still owns two GAZ M-21 cars manufactured in 1960 and 1965, a 1987 camping trailer and a 2009 Lada Niva.
They also show the president declared savings of 54.5 million rubles ($606,000) across 10 Russian bank accounts and 230 shares in St. Petersburg Bank, which are worth 280.49 rubles each.
Public polling has shown that Russians have little trust in the tax returns submitted by civil servants, with a majority saying only a “negligible” share of their assets and income are made public.
The CEC published Putin’s earnings a day after officially registering him as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Putin is widely expected to secure his fifth overall term in the race, which is scheduled for March 15-17.