2 Russian Presidential Hopefuls Withdraw From Race, Endorse Putin's Candidacy

Two presidential hopefuls announced Tuesday that they will not be running in the March election and called on supporters to cast their vote for President Vladimir Putin as he seeks re-election.

Sergei Baburin, who leads the Russian All-People’s Union, an extra-parliamentary conservative party, said he was withdrawing from the race shortly after submitting the 100,000 signatures of endorsement required by election authorities.

“Now is not the time to divide the people’s strength in this difficult hour for the motherland,” Baburin told reporters as he urged fellow nationalists to “unite around the national leader Putin.”