Tech Giant Yandex Gets New Russian Owner Ahead of Restructuring

A Russia-based company has become the legal owner of tech giant Yandex as it prepares to separate from its Dutch parent company, the state-run Interfax news agency reported Tuesday.

MKAO Yandex was registered last month in the Kaliningrad region’s Oktyabrsky Island, an offshore zone known as a “special administrative region.”

In addition to offering low taxes, the offshore zone allows major Russian companies to repatriate their businesses while avoiding Western sanctions as part of legislation signed into law by President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Russia’s Central Bank in December registered an issuance of common and preferred stocks of MKAO Yandex.