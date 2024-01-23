Russian Prisons Ban Video Calls for Inmates, Says Member of Presidential Rights Council

Russian prison authorities have banned inmates from making video calls, a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council said Tuesday.

More than 1,500 video call devices are installed in prisons across Russia, council member Eva Merkacheva told the tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets.

But earlier this month, Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) deputy chief Alexander Khabarov is said to have ordered a blanket ban on all video calls from prison “until further notice.”

According to Merkacheva, the prison official said the ban was “aimed to prevent illegal actions by convicts.”