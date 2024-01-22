Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kazakhstan to Ban Entry to Russian Media Executive Over Language Policy Criticism

Tina Kandelaki. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said it will ban entry to Russian media executive Tina Kandelaki over her remarks about the country’s language policies, local media reported Monday.

Kandelaki, deputy CEO of the state-holding Gazprom-Media and head of the entertainment broadcaster TNT, criticized Kazakh authorities earlier this month for renaming some railway stations in the Central Asian country from Russian into the Kazakh language.

“Kazakhstan slowly but surely continues to supplant the Russian language at the state level,” Kandelaki wrote in a post on the messaging app Telegram. 

Aibek Smadiyarov, spokesman for Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, responded by saying that Astana “never forgives such things.”

“The most frustrating thing is that in this neighboring country, our friends don’t know about our country [Kazakhstan],” he was quoted as saying by Tengri News.

Smadiyarov suggested that Kandelaki would be declared persona non-grata in the Central Asian republic.

“If you don’t like someone, you won’t let them into your house. We’ll do the same,” he was quoted as saying. “She won’t come to Kazakhstan, but if she does, she won’t enter.”

Last year, Kazakhstan announced new efforts to increase the usage of Kazakh in the media.

Kazakhstan, where ethnic Russians comprise around 15% of the population, shares a border with Russia and retains close political, economic and military ties with Moscow.

Astana has sought to strengthen ties with Western countries and China since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Read more about: Kazakhstan

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

In depth

Putin Looks to Shore Up Russia’s Regional Influence on Kyrgyzstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attempt to shore up Russia’s regional authority on a visit Friday to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan...
reluctant allies

Putin and Kazakhstan's Tokayev Reaffirm Ties After Ukraine Tensions

Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Monday, with the allies reaffirming historic ties...
strained partnership

Putin Congratulates Tokayev on 'Convincing Mandate' in Kazakh Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential...
growing wary

Kazakhstan Boosts Defense Spending Amid Ukraine Invasion – WSJ

Moscow’s war against Ukraine has complicated ties between Russia and its southerly neighbor and ally. 