'No Information' About Command Aircraft Reportedly Destroyed Over Azov Sea – Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday it has “no information” about Russian military aircraft that Ukraine claims to have shot down over the Azov Sea.

Ukraine’s top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced earlier on Monday that a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 aerial command center had been “destroyed” over the Azov Sea, which lies between Ukraine and Russia.

“I’m grateful to the [Ukrainian] Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation,” Zaluzhnyi wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Citing anonymous Ukrainian Defense Forces sources, the news outlet RBC-Ukraine reported that both aircraft were attacked at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.