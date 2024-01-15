Finland Mulls Banning Russians From Buying Real Estate

Finland is considering banning Russian citizens from buying property in the country, with a final decision on the matter possibly coming as soon as this spring, the Finnish Defense Minister said Monday.

Tensions between the Nordic country and Moscow have risen sharply since the invasion of Ukraine, with Helsinki temporarily closing its border with Russia last month over a surge it undocumented migrants it claims were aided by the Kremlin.

“Several Russian [real estate] transactions have been found to have links that are problematic for national security,” Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in an interview with Finnish media.

“However, not everything can be always found out. That’s why a total ban would be better,” Hakkanen was quoted as saying.