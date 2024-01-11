Zelensky Says ‘Pauses’ in Conflict Would Help Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that any "pauses" in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion would only help Moscow to re-arm and allow it to "run us over."

Zelensky spoke in Estonia on the second leg of a Baltic tour aimed at boosting flagging support for his country's almost two-year-long fight against Russia.

"Give the Russian Federation two to three years, then they will simply run us over. We wouldn't take that risk... There will be no pauses in favor of Russia," he said at a press conference with Estonia's President Alar Karis.

He added that a "long war" would also not be good for Ukraine.

"We are against this war from the first day and will be until the last," he said.