Russia Charges Leftist Activist Udaltsov With ‘Justifying Terrorism’ – Reports

Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been charged with justifying terrorism on social media, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Thursday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

Udaltsov, who heads the socialist group Left Front, has been a vocal participant in anti-Kremlin demonstrations dating back to mass rallies held in 2012.

In 2014, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for organizing protests that resulted in clashes with police on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration. He was released in August 2017.

Early Wednesday, Udaltsov wrote on the messaging app Telegram that police were trying to break into his home.