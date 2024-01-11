Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Charges Leftist Activist Udaltsov With ‘Justifying Terrorism’ – Reports

Sergei Udaltsov. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been charged with justifying terrorism on social media, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Thursday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

Udaltsov, who heads the socialist group Left Front, has been a vocal participant in anti-Kremlin demonstrations dating back to mass rallies held in 2012. 

In 2014, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for organizing protests that resulted in clashes with police on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration. He was released in August 2017.

Early Wednesday, Udaltsov wrote on the messaging app Telegram that police were trying to break into his home.

The activist's lawyer Violetta Volkova told the state-run TASS news agency that authorities seized his personal electronic devices.

She did not say which of Udaltsov's social media posts might have led authorities to charge him with justifying terrorism.

Officials from Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, then took the activist in for questioning, Volkova told Interfax. 

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, the news agency reported that investigators will decide whether to place Udaltsov in custody after questioning.

He could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty of justifying terrorism.

Read more about: Activism

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

In depth

'Urban Madmen': Russia’s Environmental Activists Targeted With Soviet-Style Punitive Psychiatry

Beyond its traumatic impact on individuals, punitive psychiatry can be used to tarnish the reputation of environmental movements, experts say.
6 Min read
looming risks

Russia's ‘Extremist’ Ban Fuels LGBT Flight

The human rights group Equal PostOst said it has seen a sixfold increase in requests for emergency relocations since Moscow's LGBT ban.
1 Min read
murder case

Russian Feminist Activist Killed in Turkey

Anastasia Yemelyanova hosted a show on YouTube where she campaigned against domestic violence.

1 Min read
In depth

Moscow Mayor’s Urban Forest 'Improvement' Sparks Grassroots Resistance

Activists risk beatings, police detention and potential criminal charges as they fight an everyday battle to stop forest clearing in their communities...
6 Min read