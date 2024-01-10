Western Hesitation on Aid to Ukraine Helps Putin – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned that any delays in Western aid to Kyiv emboldened the Kremlin, almost two years into Russia's invasion.

Zelensky was in Lithuania's capital Vilnius as part of a surprise visit to one of Kyiv's staunchest allies.

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is not going to stop," he said at a news conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda. "He wants to occupy us completely.

"And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength," he added.