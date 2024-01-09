Navalny Placed in Solitary Confinement After Transfer to Arctic Prison

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he has been placed in solitary confinement, just weeks after he was transferred to a high-security prison colony in Russia’s Arctic.

Navalny's lawyers found him last month in a “special regime” colony located in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district village of Kharp after he disappeared from public view for three weeks.

In his first letter since reappearing, the jailed activist said he had undergone an arduous 20-day transfer from a prison in central Russia.

“As soon as I was released from quarantine [I was given] seven days in SHIZO (Russian for punishment cell),” Navalny wrote on X (formerly Twitter).