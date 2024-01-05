Russia to Evacuate Some Residents From Belgorod Amid Shelling

Authorities in western Russia's Belgorod region on Friday offered to move some residents from its capital city to safety following intense shelling by Ukrainian forces over the past week.

The announcement came a day after rocket attacks wounded at least two people and knocked out glass from high-rise buildings, sparking panic among residents.

"I see several appeals on social media where people write 'We're are scared, help us get to a safe place,'" Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message shared online.

"Of course, we will. We have already moved several families," he added.