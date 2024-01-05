Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Evacuate Some Residents From Belgorod Amid Shelling

By AFP
Cars damaged in shelling against Belgorod on Friday. Telegram

Authorities in western Russia's Belgorod region on Friday offered to move some residents from its capital city to safety following intense shelling by Ukrainian forces over the past week. 

The announcement came a day after rocket attacks wounded at least two people and knocked out glass from high-rise buildings, sparking panic among residents.

"I see several appeals on social media where people write 'We're are scared, help us get to a safe place,'" Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message shared online. 

"Of course, we will. We have already moved several families," he added.

Gladkov said residents would be moved to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, further from the border with Ukraine, where they would be housed in "comfortable conditions."

"You will stay there for as long as necessary," he added, but warned there would not be enough temporary housing to accommodate everybody.

"I will appeal to my colleagues, the governors of other regions, to help us," the governor said.

Belgorod city hall had earlier warned homeowners to secure their windows with tape to protect them from blast waves amid increasing rocket attacks. 

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy inside Russia, but recent deadly strikes on Belgorod have brought the war closer to home.

The city of Belgorod lies some 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and has repeatedly come under what Moscow calls indiscriminate attacks by Ukrainian forces.

On Saturday, authorities said unprecedented Ukrainian strikes on the city killed 25 people the worst attack against Russian civilians since the war began in February 2022.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

targeted frontier

Russia Says Ukraine Shelling Kills 1 in Border Region

The Belgorod region has been hit by repeated Ukrainian strikes since the start of the war.
1 Min read
Belgorod region

Russia Recruits Women for Territorial Defense Units on Ukraine Border

State media broadcast footage of kindergarten teachers and librarians practicing rifle shooting and administering first aid to soldiers.
1 Min read
first acknowledgement

Officials Disclose Russian Troop Deaths 1 Month After Cross-Border Incursion

The confirmed deaths of 14 soldiers from the Pskov region mark the first acknowledgment of any casualties in the June 1 raids on the Belgorod region.
2 Min read
In depth

'They Forgot About Us': Fear and Uncertainty Reign in Heavily Shelled Russian Border Town

Cross-border incursions, constant shelling and mass evacuations have turned Shebekino into a ghost town.
5 Min read