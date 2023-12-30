Ukrainian Strikes in Russia Kill 4, Officials Say

Ukrainian strikes killed at least four people including three children in the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk over the past 24 hours, local officials said Saturday.

Ukrainian attacks in the city of Belgorod killed one man late Friday and two children on Saturday, while a child was also killed by shelling in the Bryansk region, officials said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the center of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there are two dead children and injured," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

A man was killed and four others injured in a separate attack on Belgorod the night before, Gladkov said, while dozens of homes and buildings across the region were damaged.