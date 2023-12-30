Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Strikes in Russia Kill 4, Officials Say

By AFP
The city of Belgorod. Republic / Telegram

Ukrainian strikes killed at least four people including three children in the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk over the past 24 hours, local officials said Saturday.

Ukrainian attacks in the city of Belgorod killed one man late Friday and two children on Saturday, while a child was also killed by shelling in the Bryansk region, officials said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the center of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there are two dead children and injured," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

A man was killed and four others injured in a separate attack on Belgorod the night before, Gladkov said, while dozens of homes and buildings across the region were damaged.

Belgorod is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

A child was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in the border region of Bryansk, local Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on social media on Saturday.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones over the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk, as well as the regions of Oryol and Moscow.

The strikes come a day after Russian forces launched a barrage of air strikes across Ukraine in one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began last year.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 in the capital Kyiv, authorities said, as rescuers continued to comb through the rubble into Saturday.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Belgorod

