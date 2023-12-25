Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Downed 28 of 31 Russian Drones

By AFP
A village in Ukraine's Donetsk region after a Russian attack. National Police of Ukraine

Ukraine said Monday it had shot down 28 Russian drones out of 31 launched from the annexed Crimea peninsula, as the country celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in a snub to Moscow.

"On Dec. 25, the enemy attacked with 31 attacking UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)... 28 Shahed-136/131 drones were shot down," the air force said on social media.

The air force said it had also shot down two Russian missiles and two fighter jets — one over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and one over the Black Sea.

The defense forces in southern Ukraine said 17 of the downed drones were in the southern Odesa region and five more in other parts of the south.

In Odesa, the defense forces said port infrastructure was damaged but there were no casualties.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

repeated attacks

Russia Says It Downed 3 Ukraine Missiles Targeting Crimea

Crimea is a regular target for Kyiv, and attacks on military installations there have intensified as Ukraine vows to recapture the peninsula.
1 Min read
unmanned attack

Russia Says Downed 28 Drones Near Crimea, Border Regions

Air defense assets on duty “intercepted and destroyed” drones over the Black Sea and the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read
fresh attack

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russia's Kursk - Official

A Ukrainian drone strike hit an administrative building in the center of Russia's southern Kursk city.
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Says 4 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and over the Oryol region, further toward Moscow.
1 Min read